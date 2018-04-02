Atlantic Gold (AGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.97

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 38258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation is a Canada-based exploration and development gold mining company. The Company is focused on advancing the development of its Nova Scotia properties, including its Moose River Consolidated Project (MRC Project), Cochrane Hill and Fifteen Mile Stream gold projects, as well as continuing to review potential acquisitions and investment opportunities.

