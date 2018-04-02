ATMChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.69 Million (CRYPTO:ATM)

ATMChain (CURRENCY:ATM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, ATMChain has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. ATMChain has a market cap of $15.69 million and $5,630.00 worth of ATMChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATMChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.51 or 0.04423360 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001219 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012348 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007331 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015483 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011826 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Condensate (RAIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ATMChain Token Profile

ATMChain (CRYPTO:ATM) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ATMChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,660,285,460 tokens. The official website for ATMChain is www.atmchain.io. The Reddit community for ATMChain is /r/atmchain. ATMChain’s official Twitter account is @ATMChainDev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Autumcoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling ATMChain

ATMChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase ATMChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATMChain must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATMChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

