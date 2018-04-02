AT&T (T) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $314,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.9% during the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 144.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218,855.36, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. AT&T has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $41.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, with a total value of $998,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

