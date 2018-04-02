AudioCoin (ADC) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $663.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. Over the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AudioCoin Profile

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 862,346,668 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

According to CryptoCompare, “AudioCoin builds on the Peercoin and (by association) Bitcoin protocol to provide a new way to consume music. It breaks down the barriers of traditional e-commerce systems and provides a super cool way for music fans and artists to engage in viral marketing. The main gain is that artists (producers) and music fans (consumers) are rewarded tangibly and thereby rendering the current streaming model both archaic and redundant. “

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy AudioCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

