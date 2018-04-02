Augur Price Reaches $25.39 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Augur has a market cap of $279.24 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.39 or 0.00361028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, RippleFox, Abucoins and Gatecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00692885 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014249 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00178439 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038423 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Gatehub, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Kraken, Poloniex, Mr. Exchange, LiteBit.eu, ChaoEX, Mercatox, Abucoins, Cryptopia, RippleFox, Qryptos, Radar Relay, Exrates, Bittrex, IDEX, Gatecoin, HitBTC, BX Thailand and BigONE. It is not currently possible to buy Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

