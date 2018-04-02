Augur (REP) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $25.23 or 0.00362917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Abucoins, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. Augur has a total market cap of $277.55 million and $3.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Augur has traded down 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00704592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000492 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00169465 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030398 BTC.

About Augur

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Abucoins, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Mr. Exchange, Qryptos, Mercatox, Cobinhood, BigONE, ChaoEX, Gate.io, RippleFox, Gatecoin, Bittrex, Poloniex, Kraken, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Upbit, IDEX, Gatehub, Liqui, Exrates and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

