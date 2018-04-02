Augur (REP) Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Augur has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Augur has a market cap of $278.99 million and $3.69 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can currently be bought for approximately $25.36 or 0.00362650 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia, Exrates and BX Thailand.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003146 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00700560 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00171757 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029932 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RippleFox, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Upbit, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Kraken, ChaoEX, Liqui, BigONE, Poloniex, Mr. Exchange, Exrates, Bittrex, IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Abucoins, Radar Relay, Gatehub, Qryptos and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

