Short Interest in Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Increases By 7.7%

Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,382 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 570,402 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auryn Resources stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,000. Auryn Resources comprises about 1.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.91% of Auryn Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AUG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,985. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

