Auto Trader Group (AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.63) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AUTO. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 353 ($4.88) to GBX 323 ($4.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 468 ($6.47) to GBX 370 ($5.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.53) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.18) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 407.71 ($5.63).

LON:AUTO remained flat at $GBX 350.60 ($4.84) during trading hours on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 313 ($4.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 445 ($6.15).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc is a digital automotive marketplace. The Company is engaged in the business of buying and selling new and used vehicles. The Company also operates similar business in Ireland through its Website carzone.ie. The Company caters to various types of customer, including Trade, which consists of revenue from retailer customers and revenue from other products and services provided to retailers and home traders to support their online activities; Consumer services, which comprises revenue from individuals for vehicle advertisements on the Company’s Websites, and also includes revenue derived from third-party services directed at consumers relating to their motoring needs, such as insurance and loan finance, and Display advertising, which consists of revenue from customers and advertising agencies for placing display advertising on the Company’s Websites.

