Autoliv (ALV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autoliv from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $137.00 price target on Autoliv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $40,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,398. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $96.08 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $12,692.82, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. Autoliv had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

