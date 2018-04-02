Autonio (NIO) Trading Down 22.3% This Week

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Autonio token can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $9,335.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00698218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00168438 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Autonio’s total supply is 220,466,789 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,828,135 tokens. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.

Buying and Selling Autonio

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

