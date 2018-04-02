AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $752.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised AutoZone to a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $820.00 to $790.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (down previously from $720.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, insider James C. Griffith sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $794.70, for a total transaction of $993,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.09, for a total value of $1,511,643.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,887 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,983. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) opened at $648.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17,672.00, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $8.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.75 EPS. research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 49.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of October 27, 2016, the Company operated through 6,029 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

