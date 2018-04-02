Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $295.36 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. from $100.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.39.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $235.65 on Friday. Avago Technologies General IP has a 52 week low of $208.44 and a 52 week high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $96,793.71, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.71. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Avago Technologies General IP will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.95%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.72, for a total transaction of $4,954,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.86, for a total value of $1,249,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,376,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte. by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avago Technologies General IP (Singapore) Pte.

Broadcom Limited is a designer, developer and global supplier of a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS)-based devices and analog III-V based products. The Company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

