AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) Price Hits $0.24

AvatarCoin (CURRENCY:AV) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. AvatarCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,326.00 worth of AvatarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvatarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AvatarCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00134792 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019651 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000528 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded 51.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Iconic (ICON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001371 BTC.

PIECoin (PIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AvatarCoin Profile

AvatarCoin (CRYPTO:AV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2016.

AvatarCoin Coin Trading

AvatarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase AvatarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvatarCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvatarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

