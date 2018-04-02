Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) Director Sells $3,173,400.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Director Dean A. Scarborough sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $3,173,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,313,488.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AVY traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $103.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,086. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $79.13 and a 1-year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9,342.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

