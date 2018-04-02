Axa Has $3.39 Million Position in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG)

AXA raised its position in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the quarter. AXA’s holdings in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,042,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,826,000 after buying an additional 601,574 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,768,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,332,000 after buying an additional 1,609,472 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,687,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,157,000 after purchasing an additional 208,784 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,735,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,831,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,786,000 after purchasing an additional 354,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf alerts:

AGG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $107.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,510. Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $1,920.01 and a 12 month high of $2,156.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2351 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axa Has $3.39 Million Position in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (BMV:AGG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/axa-has-3-39-million-stake-in-ishares-core-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-agg-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.