Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Holdings Boosted by Axa

AXA lifted its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. AXA’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 636,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

FNV stock opened at $68.39 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $64.62 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,715.75, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of -0.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Franco Nevada had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.19%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation (Franco-Nevada) is a gold-focused royalty and stream company. The Company has interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas and other resource assets. The Company is engaged in resource sector royalty/stream acquisitions and management activities. It has a portfolio of properties in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Africa.

