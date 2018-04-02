Axa Raises Position in Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

AXA raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. AXA owned about 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,061,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,847,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,787,000 after purchasing an additional 64,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WSM traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. 2,033,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,441.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $286.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $466,696.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

