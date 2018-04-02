Axa Invests $347,000 in CDK Global Inc (CDK) Stock

AXA bought a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in CDK Global by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CDK Global by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajiv K. Amar sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $137,464.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,379.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott L. Mathews sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $379,969.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.19. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $8,522.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $561.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.94 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 5,261.95% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several research firms have commented on CDK. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDK Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

