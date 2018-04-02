Axa Sells 245,770 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AXA lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,770 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of AXA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AXA owned about 0.06% of Johnson & Johnson worth $223,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after buying an additional 3,023,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,510,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.15. 6,119,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,285,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $120.95 and a 1 year high of $148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $343,813.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.89 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

