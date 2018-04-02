Axa Invests $3.54 Million in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AXA purchased a new stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. AXA owned 0.08% of Axis Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis bought 25,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,743.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Axis Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.22.

Axis Capital stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $47.43 and a 12-month high of $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,791.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.41 million. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.52%.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

