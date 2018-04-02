Axa Acquires New Holdings in Xylem Inc (XYL)

AXA bought a new position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Xylem by 5,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 772,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,688,000 after purchasing an additional 757,827 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Xylem by 134.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 526,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,969,000 after purchasing an additional 301,859 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,638,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Xylem by 824.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $76.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $13,837.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

