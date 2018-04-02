Axel Springer (SPR) PT Set at €82.00 by Goldman Sachs

Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) received a €82.00 ($101.23) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPR. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. equinet set a €66.50 ($82.10) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($86.42) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.30 ($85.56) price objective on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.16 ($84.14).

FRA SPR remained flat at $€68.00 ($83.95) on Thursday. Axel Springer has a one year low of €49.45 ($61.05) and a one year high of €73.80 ($91.11).

About Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Classified Ad Models, Paid Models, and Marketing Models. The Classified Ad Models segment operates a portfolio of online classified ad portals in the areas of jobs, real estate, and general and other, such as vacation home rentals and automobiles.

