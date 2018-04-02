Castleark Management LLC Sells 44,397 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,397 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of AxoGen worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 152,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AxoGen by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 133.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 91.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jamie Mark Grooms sold 95,712 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $2,568,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 169,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,013 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,259.14, a P/E ratio of -117.74 and a beta of 0.10.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 70.63%. AxoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $37.00 target price on shares of AxoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companys surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

