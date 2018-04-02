Contrasting Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) and Its Competitors

Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Azure Power Global to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Azure Power Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azure Power Global -19.14% -10.40% -2.20% Azure Power Global Competitors -23.11% 3.58% -0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Azure Power Global and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azure Power Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Azure Power Global Competitors 424 2317 2008 57 2.35

Azure Power Global currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.18%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Azure Power Global has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of Azure Power Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azure Power Global and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Azure Power Global $64.50 million -$18.08 million -7.79 Azure Power Global Competitors $8.47 billion $467.20 million 10.79

Azure Power Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Azure Power Global peers beat Azure Power Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited is an India-based power producer. The Company sells solar power in India on long term fixed price contracts to its customers. The Company is also developing micro-grid applications for the highly fragmented and underserved electricity market in India. The Company operates approximately 20 utility scale projects and several commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of approximately 240 megawatts. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. The Company’s projects include Project Punjab, Rajasthan Projects, Gandhinagar Smart City Rooftop Project and Micro-Grids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

