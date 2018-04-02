AZZ Incorporated (AZZ) Shares Bought by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AZZ Incorporated (NYSE:AZZ) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in AZZ were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $43.70 on Monday. AZZ Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,134.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications.

