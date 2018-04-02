B2B Price Up 1% Over Last Week (B2B)

B2B (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One B2B token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00005995 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last week, B2B has traded up 1% against the dollar. B2B has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $267,201.00 worth of B2B was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00692338 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00176966 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00037947 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029459 BTC.

B2B Profile

B2B’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. B2B’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,563,024 tokens. B2B’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net. The official website for B2B is www.b2bx.pro.

Buying and Selling B2B

B2B can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta, CoinExchange, YoBit, Kuna and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase B2B directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B2B must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B2B using one of the exchanges listed above.

