Zacks Investment Research Upgrades B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to “Buy”

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “B2Gold Corp. is involved in the exploration and development of gold. The company’s assets are situated in Nicaragua, Colombia, Namibia and Uruguay. B2Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in B2Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 109,540,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,430,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 779,900 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,780,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in B2Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,927,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 918,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,331,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,500 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. (B2Gold) is a Canada-based gold producer with approximately four operating mines and one mine under construction. The Company has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration projects in various countries, including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, Chile and Nicaragua. Its material mineral properties consist of three mines and one mine under construction: Otjikoto mine, an open pit gold mine located approximately 300 kilometers north of Windhoek, the capital of Namibia (Otjikoto Mine); Masbate mine, an open pit gold mine, located near the northern tip of the island of Masbate, over 360 kilometers south-east of Manila (Masbate Gold Project); La Libertad mine, an open pit gold mine located over 110 kilometers due east of Managua and 32 kilometers northeast of Juigalpa, Nicaragua (La Libertad Mine), and Fekola gold project, an open pit gold mine under construction located approximately 40 kilometers south of the city of Kenieba, Mali (Fekola Project).

