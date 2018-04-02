Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s current price.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS set a €45.00 ($55.56) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($53.09) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($51.85) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.04 ($49.43).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of FRA:DWNI opened at €37.90 ($46.79) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($47.02).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/baader-bank-analysts-give-deutsche-wohnen-dwni-a-38-00-price-target-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.