Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (WCH) a €180.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €180.00 ($222.22) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($179.01) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC set a €155.00 ($191.36) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Commerzbank set a €200.00 ($246.91) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €175.00 ($216.05) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €144.10 ($177.91).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €133.35 ($164.63) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €90.59 ($111.84) and a 12-month high of €175.75 ($216.98).

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, Wacker Polysilicon, and Siltronic. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids and emulsions, elastomers, resins, pyrogenic silica, and organofunctional silanes, which are primarily used as starting materials in the production of silicones.

