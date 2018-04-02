Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,905 shares in the last quarter. P Solve Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,725,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 216,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $265.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a twelve month low of $234.02 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

