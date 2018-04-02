Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHGE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth about $1,150,154,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,752,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 576,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $27.77 on Monday. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $11,735.10, a PE ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes, a GE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

