Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,344 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes a GE alerts:

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 446,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BHGE. Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.77 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Edward Jones raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo lowered their price target on Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/baker-hughes-a-ge-company-bhge-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

Baker Hughes, a GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes a GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes a GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.