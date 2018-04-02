Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,285 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Baker Hughes, a GE worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHGE. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $101,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in the third quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS raised Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Baker Hughes, a GE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Baker Hughes, a GE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.03 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes, a GE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

NYSE BHGE opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

