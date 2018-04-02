Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 45.9544488756284 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BBVA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $51,876.26, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.54.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter. analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous special dividend of $0.11. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Santander cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA (BBVA) is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments include Banking Activity in Spain, Real Estate Activity in Spain, the United States Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia.

