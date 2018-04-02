Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $12.08

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 303607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45,066.18, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 6,501.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 48,437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 59,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (the Bank) is indirectly controlled by Banco Santander, SA, and is an institution of the Financial and Prudential Group. The Bank operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The Company conducts its operations by means of portfolios such as commercial, investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange.

