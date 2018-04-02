Banco Santander (SAN) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

SAN stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105,065.76, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.21%. sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $804,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,057 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 381.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 710,968 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

