Bancor One Day Volume Reaches $3.72 Million (CRYPTO:BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Bancor token can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00031633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, AEX, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $99.35 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00699770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00168167 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Bancor Token Profile

Bancor’s genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 74,430,012 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,762,201 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve.”

Buying and Selling Bancor

Bancor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, EtherDelta, AEX, Bittrex, Liqui, COSS, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Bancor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

