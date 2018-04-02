BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE:BXS traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $31.10. 1,091,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,872.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.42. BancorpSouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank operates as a financial holding company for BancorpSouth Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

