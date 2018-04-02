BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.14.

BXS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE BXS) traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.60. 2,528,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,035.09, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.47. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $184.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 25,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

