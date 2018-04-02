KBC Group NV Has $209.42 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,094,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,515 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Bank of America worth $209,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,047,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117,007 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 63,635,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,792,000 after buying an additional 1,079,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,176,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,863,000 after buying an additional 379,854 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bank of America by 27.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,136,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,762,000 after buying an additional 9,612,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 40,159,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,645,000 after buying an additional 4,801,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.07 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

