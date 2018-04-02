Bank of America Downgrades GameStop (GME) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GME. Loop Capital set a $28.00 target price on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.42.

Shares of GME stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. GameStop has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $1,278.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.26.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. GameStop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GameStop by 40.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,041 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 963,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 448,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GameStop by 74.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

