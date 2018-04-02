Spire (SR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on Spire from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.25 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

NYSE SR traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $72.10. 11,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,495.28, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Spire had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $561.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, formerly The Laclede Group, Inc, is engaged to transform its business and pursue growth by growing its gas utility business through prudent investment in infrastructure upgrades and organic growth initiatives; acquire and integrate gas utilities; modernize its gas assets, and invest in innovation.

