Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Hawaii Corporation is a regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers and governments in Hawaii, American Samoa and the West Pacific. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawaii, was founded in 1897 and is the largest independent financial institution in Hawaii. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BOH. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.50 target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

Shares of BOH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,517.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $89.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.08). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

