Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Camping World worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 107,299 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 73.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,824.62, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.87. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $888.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.84 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%. analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $4,616,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 66.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-boosts-stake-in-camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh.html.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.