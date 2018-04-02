Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,616,670 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Meritor worth $15,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 86.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Meritor by 25.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,261 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at $1,396,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritor by 340.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 815,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 630,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Plomin sold 15,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $405,778.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $514,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,826 shares of company stock valued at $6,439,309 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,833.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Meritor had a return on equity of 208.74% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTOR. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray raised Meritor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Longbow Research raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-cuts-position-in-meritor-inc-mtor-updated.html.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.