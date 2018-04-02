Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $27.63 Million Position in Albany International (AIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 26,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Albany International worth $27,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 164.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 380,454 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,464,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $4,049,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 18.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 405,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,285,000 after buying an additional 63,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 244,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Albany International in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Albany International stock opened at $62.70 on Monday. Albany International has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,018.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.58.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $226.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

