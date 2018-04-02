Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.60% of Anika Therapeutics worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 21,141 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 243,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after buying an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.78. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $69.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $29.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

