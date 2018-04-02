Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Mueller Industries (MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of Mueller Industries worth $27,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,819,000 after acquiring an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,552,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,203,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,070,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,101,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 663,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Gary Westermeyer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,119.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.14 per share, for a total transaction of $350,276.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,632.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 373,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $1,505.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $523.52 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

