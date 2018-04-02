Bank of SC (BKSC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 9th.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $100.32, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.14. Bank of SC has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th.

In other Bank of SC news, Chairman Hugh C. Lane, Jr. purchased 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $62,735.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas H. Sass purchased 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $36,061.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,022 shares of company stock valued at $277,737 in the last ninety days. 28.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Bank of SC worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of SC

Bank of South Carolina Corporation is a financial institution holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its subsidiary, The Bank of South Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which operates principally in the Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties of South Carolina.

